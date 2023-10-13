The Return Trends At Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Sterling Check's (NASDAQ:STER) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sterling Check, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$46m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$133m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sterling Check has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sterling Check compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sterling Check's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Sterling Check is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 3.6% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line On Sterling Check's ROCE

To bring it all together, Sterling Check has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 32% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sterling Check (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

