The Return Trends At SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SUTL Enterprise:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$7.1m ÷ (S$127m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, SUTL Enterprise has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 4.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SUTL Enterprise's past further, check out this free graph covering SUTL Enterprise's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SUTL Enterprise Tell Us?

SUTL Enterprise's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 25% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that SUTL Enterprise has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 63% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

