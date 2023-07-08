Return Trends At SYNLAB (ETR:SYAB) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at SYNLAB (ETR:SYAB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SYNLAB:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = €186m ÷ (€5.2b - €757m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, SYNLAB has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 5.5%.

In the above chart we have measured SYNLAB's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SYNLAB here for free.

What Can We Tell From SYNLAB's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, SYNLAB's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at SYNLAB in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On SYNLAB's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to SYNLAB's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last year, the stock has given away 49% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

