The Return Trends At Tek Seng Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TEKSENG) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Tek Seng Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TEKSENG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = RM9.2m ÷ (RM319m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 5.0%.

View our latest analysis for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 3.3%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with a respectable 43% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Tek Seng Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

While Tek Seng Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.