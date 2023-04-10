The Return Trends At Tonkens Agrar (ETR:GTK) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Tonkens Agrar (ETR:GTK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tonkens Agrar, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = €1.8m ÷ (€38m - €14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Tonkens Agrar has an ROCE of 7.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.1% average generated by the Food industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tonkens Agrar's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Tonkens Agrar has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Tonkens Agrar is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 7.8% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Tonkens Agrar has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 10% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

