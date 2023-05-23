Return Trends At UMS Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMS) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at UMS Holdings Berhad (KLSE:UMS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for UMS Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = RM15m ÷ (RM172m - RM2.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, UMS Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.2% average generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating UMS Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at UMS Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at UMS Holdings Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to UMS Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think UMS Holdings Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know more about UMS Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

