Return Trends At Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Union Pacific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$9.1b ÷ (US$67b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Union Pacific has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Transportation industry.

In the above chart we have measured Union Pacific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Union Pacific .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Union Pacific Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Union Pacific, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Union Pacific to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Union Pacific is paying out 45% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Union Pacific has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 59% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Union Pacific and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

