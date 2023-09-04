Return Trends At Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Varex Imaging is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$76m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Varex Imaging has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Varex Imaging compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Varex Imaging here for free.

So How Is Varex Imaging's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Varex Imaging's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.2% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Varex Imaging has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 35% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Varex Imaging has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Varex Imaging does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Varex Imaging that you might be interested in.

