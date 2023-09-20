The Return Trends At Veris (ASX:VRS) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Veris' (ASX:VRS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Veris is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = AU$1.8m ÷ (AU$70m - AU$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Veris has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Veris' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Veris has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Veris Tell Us?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 40%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 48% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Veris' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Veris has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 62% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

