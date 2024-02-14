Return Trends At Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Vital Farms' (NASDAQ:VITL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vital Farms is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$28m ÷ (US$250m - US$53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Vital Farms has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 10% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vital Farms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vital Farms here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Vital Farms Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 449% in that time. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, Vital Farms has done well to reduce current liabilities to 21% of total assets over the last four years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Vital Farms has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 46% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Vital Farms and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

