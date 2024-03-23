The Return Trends At Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Watts Water Technologies' (NYSE:WTS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Watts Water Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$356m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$406m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Watts Water Technologies has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 13% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Watts Water Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Watts Water Technologies .

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Watts Water Technologies. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 46%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Watts Water Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Watts Water Technologies can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Watts Water Technologies can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

