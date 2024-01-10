Return Trends At Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Aren't Appealing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Weir Group (LON:WEIR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Weir Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£348m ÷ (UK£3.9b - UK£868m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Weir Group has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Weir Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Weir Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Weir Group's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Weir Group's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Weir Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Weir Group is paying out 33% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

On a side note, Weir Group has done well to reduce current liabilities to 22% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Weir Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Weir Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 43% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Weir Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Weir Group that you might be interested in.

