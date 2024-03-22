Return Trends At New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over New York Times' (NYSE:NYT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New York Times, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$304m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$612m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, New York Times has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New York Times compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering New York Times for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 38% in that time. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that New York Times has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On New York Times' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that New York Times has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 39% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing New York Times, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

