U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,571.22
    +452.31 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

The Return Of Trumponomics Could Reverse The US’s Economy’s Spiral Of Decline

23
Matthew Lynn
·6 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - Carlos Barria/REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo - Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Will he be allowed to run while facing a potential trial? Can a former President be convicted? Could he somehow negotiate a plea bargain that gets him off the hook and, if not, will the former adult film star Stormy Daniels appear in the dock?

Many lawyers unconnected with the case will have an entertaining few weeks arguing over those issues following the indictment of the former President Donald Trump.

Political analysts, meanwhile, will spend hours debating whether it will stir up his base enough to deliver the Republican nomination, or whether it will so alienate the moderates within the party that it will open the way for one of his rivals to seize the crown instead.

America has now entered into unchartered waters. Trump stands accused of paying hush money to Daniels to cover up details of their relationship, which reportedly may have involved falsifying records and, more seriously, could have involved breaches of election law.

Predictably, Trump's most ardent supporters have expressed outrage on social media, accusing the "establishment" of stitching up their champion.

Moderate Republicans are concerned that, by distancing themselves from the former leader, they might alienate the swing voters who may determine the outcome of the next general election. Either way, we should distinguish between Trump, the man, and Trump's policies. His actions will be judged by a New York grand jury; his policies by economists and the American public.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday will visit a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado even as a new series of severe storms threatens to rip across the Midwest and South. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) - AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday will visit a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado even as a new series of severe storms threatens to rip across the Midwest and South. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) - AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

For all his personal baggage, Trump was, at least as far as the economy was concerned, a more successful President than his successor has been. Growth accelerated, the stock market boomed, unemployment fell, and it was the first administration in at least two decades to cut back on taxes and regulations.

The US doesn’t need Trump. He is a divisive figure with a history which is about to become even more chequered. But it does need a fresh blast of Trumponomics in 2024 to break out of a spiral of decline. The US remains the world's largest national economy, and the world's top destination for foreign direct investment. A growth surge in America could provide a boost to global activity.

Over the first three years of his administration before the coronavirus pandemic gripped the globe, growth averaged 2.5 per cent – higher than the 2.3 per cent seen under Obama. The stock market soared to new highs, led by a clutch of tech giants that doubled or tripled in size.

Until the pandemic, unemployment was driven down to just 3.5 per cent, the lowest rate in the US in more than half a century. Even better, the real growth in jobs, and wages, came for blue-collar workers, who saw their first sustained increase in living standards for a couple of generations. Real wages grew at an impressive 2.3 per cent per year while Trump was in the White House.

By the end of his term, 4.2 million fewer people were living in poverty in the US, the biggest sustained decrease since Lyndon B Johnson was President in the 1960s. Oh, and inflation? No one ever mentions it, because no one was worrying about price rises – they were too low to bother about.

There is no great mystery about how that was achieved. Trump pushed the most sustained tax reform in decades though a reluctant Congress.

A 35 per cent rate of corporation tax that had become wildly out of line with every other major economy in the world (even France cut its rate ahead of the US) was slashed all the way down to 21 per cent in a single stroke, transforming the competitiveness of American industry.

Long overdue reforms of personal taxes simplified a system that had become weighted down in its own complexity. Just as importantly, he took a hatchet to red tape and regulations that had turned what used to be the most enviably can-do, enterprising society in the world into an awkward place to start a business. By contrast, under Obama the rate of business formation fell below the UK per capita.

Two regulations had to be repealed for every one that was introduced. It is difficult to judge the full extent to which Trump was able to roll back regulatory overreach, but it is certainly the case that his administration added far fewer new rules than its predecessors.

According to the American Action Forum, Trump imposed annual net regulatory costs of $10 billion, compared to $111 billion for the Obama administration and $43 billion for the George W Bush administration. And enterprise zones, sometimes no bigger than a city block, used tax and regulatory breaks to boost deprived areas. It was hardly complex, but Trump managed to drive it though effectively, a feat that eluded his predecessors.

The contrast with Biden is stark. In almost three years since he entered the White House, inflation has soared out of control, forcing the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to the highest level in almost two decades.

Real wages have fallen by 4 per cent since he took office, hitting workers across the board. Banks have collapsed, and the stock market has tanked.

It is true that the US economy was knocked sideways by the pandemic. But that does not excuse Biden's subsidies for green industries through his Inflation Reduction Act.

The President is doubling down on the protectionism which Trump flirted with, onshoring production to the dismay of our Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch. And Biden has been forced to scramble around desperately for any taxes he can raise to pay for it all, especially now that inflation makes it impossible for him to print money with the same enthusiasm as during the first year of his term.

If Trump has one of the best economic records of the last fifty years, Biden has one of the worst. And with the US on the brink of a potentially major recession, and a full-scale banking collapse, it is still possible it may deteriorate before 2024.

Sure, Trump wasn't Reagan 2.0. He had none of the grace, wit, and charm that made his 1980s predecessor such a powerful and successful ambassador for free market, pro-entreprise liberalism. But he was far better than the tax raising, wild spending Biden.

Trumponomics can still triumph in 2024 – and that is precisely what the US economy needs right now.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s next for Donald Trump after his indictment?

    For Donald Trump, the first step after his criminal indictment on Thursday (March 30) is to surrender.

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Ris

  • Putin’s getting nervous about Russia’s sinking economy

    Russia's arrest of a journalist who detailed its economic woes is an act of desperation—and probably not the last one.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Community bank CEO: ‘Congress must raise the bank deposit insurance limit to $10 million’

    Exception-based coverage signals to depositors that they might get some extra protection at a systemically important bank–and compounds risk.

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 business people and senior officials as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil. Corruption has long plagued Venezuela — the OPEC nation was the fourth-most corrupt in the world in the latest rankings by Transparency International — but those in positions of power are rarely held accountable.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot Ma

  • Joe Biden’s America is splitting at the seams

    What are American values?

  • Summers Warns ‘Too Early’ for All-Clear on US Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said it’s too soon to be confident that the US has turned a corner on financial troubles that were sparked by the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security RisksSc

  • Russia set for smaller GDP contraction in 2023, but no room for rate cut: Reuters poll

    Russia's economy is set for a shallower contraction this year than previously thought, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but above-target inflation will prevent the central bank from trimming its key rate, squeezing growth prospects. Russia's economy proved resilient in the face of tough Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military. Sergey Konygin, chief economist at Sinara Investment Bank, expects GDP growth of 0.5% in 2023, above the consensus forecast and in spite of deteriorating domestic demand.

  • Top economists think the Fed will hike rates just one more time before easing the pressure in 2024

    Economists have had their say on what the Fed will do later this spring –and when rates may finally begin to fall.

  • Janet Yellen says the Trump administration ‘decimated’ the Treasury’s financial stability department and she’s focused on repairing the ‘cracks’

    Yellen claimed many teams responsible for banking regulation were either drastically cut or completely eliminated before her tenure, and she’s had to “rebuild the financial stability infrastructure.”

  • How Trump Indictment May Affect Republican Party

    Rokk Solutions Parter Kristen Hawn gives her thoughts after the New York grand jury voted yes to indict former President Donald Trump. Hawn talks about how this may affect both the Democratic and Republican parties, and what this means for the Biden administration. She speaks with Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."