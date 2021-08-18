U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The returnable transport packaging market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 88.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil by Product and Circulation Method - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The long-term cost savings offered by RTP for buyers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge growth.

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil: Product

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the containers segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the rising number of organized retail stores. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and
get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global flexible intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global flexible plastic packaging market is segmented by product (pouches, bags, films and wraps, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered

  • Brambles Ltd.

  • DHL International GmbH

  • GEFCO Group

  • IFCO Management GmbH

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Mugele Group

  • Nefab AB

  • Signode Brasileira

  • SSI SCHAEFER Group

  • Tosca Services LLC

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in returnable transport packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the returnable transport packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the returnable transport packaging market in Brazil

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the returnable transport packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Drums and barrels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Circulation Method

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Circulation Method

  • Pooling system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Circulation Method

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Brambles Ltd.

  • DHL International GmbH

  • GEFCO Group

  • IFCO Management GmbH

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Mugele Group

  • Nefab AB

  • Signode Brasileira

  • SSI SCHAEFER Group

  • Tosca Services LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/returnable-transport-packaging-market-in-brazil-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/returnable-transport-packagingmarket

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/returnable-transport-packaging-market-in-brazil-2021-2025--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--technavio-301357511.html

SOURCE Technavio

