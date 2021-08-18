Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The returnable transport packaging market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 88.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The long-term cost savings offered by RTP for buyers is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge growth.
Global Returnable Transport Packaging Market in Brazil: Product
By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the containers segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the rising number of organized retail stores. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Companies Covered
Brambles Ltd.
DHL International GmbH
GEFCO Group
IFCO Management GmbH
Kuehne + Nagel International AG
Mugele Group
Nefab AB
Signode Brasileira
SSI SCHAEFER Group
Tosca Services LLC
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Containers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Drums and barrels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Circulation Method
Market segments
Comparison by Circulation Method
Pooling system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Circulation Method
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
