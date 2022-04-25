U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

Returnable Transport Packaging Market size to grow by USD 976.32 Mn | The Increased Demand for Modern Grocery Retailing as Key Driver | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Returnable Transport Packaging Market will witness a YOY growth of 6.39% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail and consumer) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico). Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Returnable Transport Packaging Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Returnable Transport Packaging Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Brambles Ltd.

  • Cartonplast Group GmbH

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

  • Georg Utz Holding AG

  • Greif Inc.

  • Nefab AB

  • Rehrig Pacific Co.

  • Schoeller Allibert BV

  • Sonoco Products Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

The United States will account for 68 percent of market growth. In North America, Canada and Mexico are the other major markets for returnable transport packaging. However, market growth in the United States will be slower than in other countries.

Over the projection period, the rapid expansion of regional distribution models will aid the growth of the returnable transport packaging market in the United States.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The food and beverage segment will gain a major share of the returnable transport packaging market in North America. The increase can be linked to a considerable increase in consumer demand for packaged food goods in North America.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increased demand for modern food retailing is one of the primary elements driving the returnable transport packaging market growth in North America. Increased usage of returnable transport packaging is another significant factor driving the returnable transport packaging market expansion in North America. However, one of the major impediments to the expansion of the North American returnable transport packaging market is the high initial investment and operations costs.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Returnable Transport Packaging Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flexible Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Returnable Transport Packaging Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 976.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.39

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Brambles Ltd., Cartonplast Group GmbH, DS Smith Plc, Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Georg Utz Holding AG, Greif Inc., Nefab AB, Rehrig Pacific Co., Schoeller Allibert BV, and Sonoco Products Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

3. Market Sizing

2.2.6 Service

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021- 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

3.4.3 Market Segmentation by product

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End User

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Food and beverage

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail and consumer

Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 22: Comparison by End User

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Retail and consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Retail and consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Retail and consumer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 30: Customer landscape

7 . Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increased demand for modern grocery retailing

8.1.2 Lower handling and product damage

8.1.3 Rapid growth of e-commerce market

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High initial investment and operational cost

8.2.2 Availability of used returnable transport packaging products

8.2.3 Challenges in disposal

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increased adoption of returnable transport packaging

8.3.2 Long-term cost-saving opportunities for buyers

8.3.3 Adoption of RFID technology in returnable transport packaging

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 44: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brambles Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Brambles Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Brambles Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Brambles Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 49: Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cartonplast Group GmbH

Exhibit 51: Cartonplast Group GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 52: Cartonplast Group GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Cartonplast Group GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 54: DS Smith Plc - Overview

Exhibit 55: DS Smith Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 56: DS Smith Plc - Key news

Exhibit 57: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 59: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Overview

Exhibit 60: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

10.7 Georg Utz Holding AG

Exhibit 62: Georg Utz Holding AG - Overview

Exhibit 63: Georg Utz Holding AG - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Georg Utz Holding AG - Key news

Exhibit 65: Georg Utz Holding AG - Key offerings

10.8 Greif Inc.

Exhibit 66: Greif Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Greif Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Greif Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 69: Greif Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Greif Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nefab AB

Exhibit 71: Nefab AB - Overview

Exhibit 72: Nefab AB - Product and service

Exhibit 73: Nefab AB - Key offerings

10.10 Rehrig Pacific Co.

Exhibit 74: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Rehrig Pacific Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Schoeller Allibert BV

Exhibit 77: Schoeller Allibert BV - Overview

Exhibit 78: Schoeller Allibert BV - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Schoeller Allibert BV - Key offerings

10.12 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 80: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co. - Key news

Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

