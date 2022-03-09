U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,277.88
    +107.18 (+2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.25
    +653.61 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.55
    +459.99 (+3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.29
    +53.28 (+2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.40
    +1.70 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.70
    +6.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0166 (+1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0077 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9290
    +0.2650 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,999.40
    +3,286.70 (+8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.13
    +2.79 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

'Returnal' gets a free co-op mode on March 22nd

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Housemarque

Sony's State of Play livestream today was short on major news, but there was one surprising nugget: Returnal is getting a beefy update on March 22nd. Returnal: Ascension adds co-op capabilities and a new survival mode to the game, and it'll be completely free.

Returnal is a PlayStation 5 exclusive developed by Housemarque. It's a roguelike shooter where players are trapped in a time loop on a hostile alien planet, and it gets a lot of things right, including massive enemies and a punishing reward system. As a PS5 exclusive, Returnal makes good use of the DualSense controller's haptics and Sony's 3D audio tech.

Ascension will be Returnal's 3.0 update. The game's 2.0 update in October 2021 added photo mode and a suspension option that allowed players to save their progress mid-run, but only under certain conditions. It is a roguelike, after all.

