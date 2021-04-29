U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.75
    -8.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,913.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,895.00
    -58.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.10
    -4.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.69
    -0.32 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    +0.03 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3948
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9530
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,202.28
    -1,833.41 (-3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.14
    -8.99 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,024.87
    -29.10 (-0.10%)
     

Housemarque's 30-minute deep dive shows what to expect from 'Returnal'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

In just a few hours the PS5-exclusive title Returnal will be released, but what can players actually expect when they dive into its roguelike world? A 30-minute video posted by Housemarque combines elements of several runs, which gives us the best look yet at what players will experience in the suit of Selene, an explorer who seems to have crashed on a strange alien world.

Different biomes will have a different feel, and enemies that approach the player differently. Also, like some other single players games we've seen over the years, the game will occasionally cross over with the experience of other gamers. You may see a shadow of a player who was defeated that you can choose to avenge, or even their return as an infected enemy that you have to fight. If you're still trying to decide whether you want to hit the buy button on this $70 game, then this should answer most of your remaining questions before Returnal unlocks tonight.

