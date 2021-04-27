U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,908.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,019.75
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.70
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.22
    +0.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.00
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.20
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2077
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    -1.5670 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    -17.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2490
    +0.1680 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,439.00
    +1,399.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.92
    +29.11 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.12
    +24.56 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,088.07
    -38.16 (-0.13%)
     

What's on TV: 'Returnal' and 'Yasuke'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·5 min read

This week we're getting a true new-gen exclusive game, as Housemarque's Returnal arrives for the PlayStation 5. Players will become an astronaut fighting to survive on an alien planet and failing, over and over again. It's supposed to take advantage of the console's 3D audio effects, so we'll check that one out once it drops. For a more subdued gaming experience, Pokémon Snap is back with a new version on the Switch.

On streaming platforms there's a lot to look forward to. Amazon Prime wraps up the first season of its animated superhero series, Invincible, and premieres a new Tom Clancy flick starring Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse. Disney+ debuts a new Assembled episode focusing on the making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while Netflix has a pair of animated efforts worth trying. 

First up is Yasuke, the story of a black samurai soldier with voice acting from Lakeith Stanfield and animation from Attack on Titan studio MAPPA. It's also premiering The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from the team behind Into the Spider-Verse. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Donnie Dark (4K)

  • Dirty Dancing (4K)

  • The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (4K)

  • Secret Neighbor (PS4)

  • Before I Forget (Xbox One, Switch)

  • Protocol (Xbox One)

  • Terminator: Resistance (PS5)

  • R-Type Final 2 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch)

  • New Pokémon Snap (Switch)

  • Second Extinction (Xbox - Game Pass)

  • Returnal (PS5)

Tuesday

  • Navillera (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Pooch Perfect, ABC, 8 PM

  • Young Rock, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

  • Kenan (season finale), NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Cruel Sumer, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Big Sky, ABC, 10 PM

  • Hustle & Tow, A&E, 10 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • Mayans M.C., FX, 10 PM

  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM

  • Temptation Island (season finale), USA, 10 PM

  • Chad, TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaid's Tale (season premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Get the Grift, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Sexify (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Headspace Guide to Sleep (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Circle, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • AEW: Dynamite, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Price is Right at Night, CBS, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer Fox, 8 PM

  • Kung Fu, CW, 8 PM

  • Home Economics, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Presidential Address, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CNN, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Lucy the Human Chimp, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Things Heard & Seen, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Yasuke (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Spy City, AMC+, 3 AM

  • The Big Shot with Bethenny (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Generation Hustle, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ellen's Next Great Designer , HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Cold Courage, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Homunculus, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, Paramount+, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • William & Kate's Royal Anniversary, CW, 8 PM

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rd 1, ABC / NFL Network / ESPN, 8 PM

  • Manifest, NBC, 8 PM

  • United States of Al, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • B Positive, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Let's Be Real (series premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC, 10 PM

  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Cake (season finale), FXX, 10 PM

  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Invincible (season finale), Amazon Prime, 12 AM

  • Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Amazon Prime, 12 AM

  • The Mighty Ducks, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pet Stars (S1), Netlfix, 3 AM

  • The Disciple, Netflix, 3 AM

  • 22 vs. Earth, Disney+, 3 AM

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rds 2 & 3, ABC / ESPN / NFL Network, 7 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver (series finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • World's Funniest Animals, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE SmackDown, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Hysterical, FX, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show, HBO, 11 PM

  • Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, Comedy Central, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Bel Canto, Crackle, 3 AM

  • Revenge Delivered, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Warriors/Rockets, ESPN, 7:30 PM

  • Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8 PM

  • The 2021 Inspiration List, NBC, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Biography: Macho Man Randy Savage, A&E, 8 PM

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Girlfriend Experience (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM

  • How I Met Your Murder, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Great North, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Batwoman, CW, 9 PM

  • The Nevers, HBO, 9 PM

  • Unsung: Bobby Valentino, TV One, 9 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Gloaming, Starz, 9 PM

  • The Story of Late Night (series premiere), CNN, 9 PM

  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM

  • Pose (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM

  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

  • Couples Therapy, Showtime, 10 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Mare of Easttown, HBO, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

Recommended Stories

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • YouTube starts airing COVID-19 vaccine PSAs

    The service has been taking down videos containing vaccine misinformation.

  • SiriusXM buys design podcast '99% Invisible'

    SiriusXM has acquired 99% Invisible Inc., the company behind the popular design and architecture podcast of the same name.

  • Twitter is adding a COVID-19 vaccine fact box to user timelines

    Starting this week, Twitter users will see a prompt at the top of their timeline with information on COVID-19 vaccines, the company said on Monday.

  • Apple will build another US campus in North Carolina

    Apple plans to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years after exceeding its previous domestic target.

  • 'Apex Legends' is getting a permanent team deathmatch mode

    The 3v3 Arenas option takes a page out of the 'Valorant' playbook.

  • Lyft is selling its self-driving unit to Toyota for $550 million

    Lyft is offloading Level 5, its internal autonomous vehicle development team.

  • Apple releases iOS 14.5 with stricter app tracking privacy

    Apple has released iOS 14.5 with stricter privacy, mask-friendly Watch unlocks and a redesigned Podcasts app.

  • Roku warns of standoff with Google over YouTube TV

    Roku has accused Google of demanding special treatment for YouTube apps, warning that YouTube TV might leave the platform.

  • Luminar will bring its LiDAR tech to Airbus planes and helicopters

    The companies hope to 'ultimately enable safe, autonomous flight.'

  • Razer Anzu review: Smart glasses that are almost great

    The Razer Anzu is a bit more appealing than other smart glasses thanks to blue-light-filtering lenses, long battery life and an affordable price.

  • The new iMac's paltry port selection doesn't bode well for the next MacBook Pro

    Apple's new iMac has far fewer ports than the model it replaced, and that could be a bad sign for the next MacBook Pro.

  • Spotify is raising the price of its family plan in the US

    Spotify is increasing the price of its Premium Family plan in the US.

  • Zoom's Immersive View puts up to 25 people inside one virtual background

    Zoom is launching Immersive View, a new feature that can assemble up to 25 participants in front of the same virtual scene.

  • Census results a big disappointment for some Hispanic-heavy states

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAll three states that missed out on expected congressional gains from the 2020 census — Arizona, Florida and Texas — have big Hispanic populations, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman tells Axios.Why it matters: It's a lost shot at more muscle for one of America's fastest-growing voter groups, in some of America's fastest-growing states.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWasserman said the new tally, revealed at a Census Bureau press conference Monday, resulted in a smaller shift than had been forecast: just seven seats moved states, rather than the expected 10.The bottom line: "Reapportionment itself means little compared to the redistricting fights to come," Wasserman told Axios. "The bigger shift in House seats are likely to come from how districts are drawn, not how many districts each state gets." "On balance, I think this reapportionment offers a small boost for Republicans, but the bigger boost is likely to come from how Republicans draw these seats in Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia."The census is conducted during the first year of each decade. A larger population means a larger share of the 435 House seats, as well as Electoral College votes.The allocation could have the biggest effect on the House majority, which is already incredibly narrow with Democrats leading by just six seats.That will likely rise or fall on the outcome of states redrawing their congressional district lines this fall. Republicans control the process in far more states than Democrats.Some top political directors are worried about the possibility of lawsuits delaying key primaries.What to watch: The final, detailed U.S. Census Bureau data will be released by Sept. 30 — just a little over a year from the 2022 midterm elections. In the interim, consultants and state legislators will be busy drafting the outlines of potential future districts. They can't release their official plans for redistricting until they get the new data this fall.Zoom in: Axios' Local reporters on the ground in Florida, Minnesota and Colorado — all states that were affected — offered their own perspective on why the data matters in their states. Florida, via Axios Tampa's Ben Montgomery: "We expect central Florida to get the state's 28th seat. Orlando is the fastest growing area — and it will undoubtedly be Republican since Republicans control redistricting."Minnesota, via Axios' Twin Cities' Torey Van Oot: "Minnesotans were shocked and elated at the news after months of predictions that the delegation would shrink. Many credited the state's nation-leading census response rate for saving the day."Worth noting: Minnesota beat New York for the seat by a count of just 89 people. New York reported 1,941 COVID-19 deaths as of April 1, 2020 — more than 21 times the margin it lost out on the House's final seat, Wasserman points out."I can't recall the last time we've had a margin that small," he said.Colorado, via Axios Denver's John Frank: "To blunt Democratic concerns about the national picture, Colorado’s growth arrived mostly in the Denver metro area — an increasingly blue hub that suggests the state’s new seat is expected to favor Democrats."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tesla's Elon Musk qualifies for $11 billion options payout

    Tesla's quarterly report on Monday hit targets qualifying Chief Executive Elon Musk for two options payouts worth a combined $11 billion. It reported quarterly revenue of $10.39 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.84 billion, surpassing milestones that trigger the vesting of the fifth and sixth of 12 tranches of options granted to Musk in his 2018 pay package to buy discounted Tesla shares.

  • Bengaluru, facing India's second-highest COVID-19 surge, to enter lockdown

    The city of Bengaluru, home to the technology operations of hundreds of global companies, is to enter a two-week lockdown as India battles a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections, officials said on Monday. Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is capital, will also lock down from Tuesday evening for 14 days, the state chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, told reporters after a cabinet meeting. The region is the latest to impose restrictions after similar lockdowns or curfews in many parts of India, which is in the middle of a massive second wave of infections that has swamped its health system.

  • Ant Valuation Seen Falling to $29 Billion in Worst-Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s valuation could plummet to as low as $29 billion after becoming a financial holding company that’s regulated more like a bank, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.The regulatory clampdown could push Ant’s revenue growth to the low teens compared with 30% in November, dragging down profit prospects, analyst Francis Chan wrote in a report on Tuesday. Ant’s valuation could drop to a range of $29 billion to $115 billion, from $320 billion previously, he forecasts.Ant’s valuation could come to resemble those of banks and other mainstay financial institutions, Chan said. The fintech company is facing curbs on all fronts, from online lending to payments, wealth management and insurance.The company’s consumer lending units Huabei and Jiebei could suffer with their links being removed from Alipay, which has a billion users, Chan said. Ant will face more restrictions accessing and using personal information via credit investigations, he added. The company also needs to lower the balance of its Yu’ebao wealth management service, which plunged 18% in the first quarter.“Ant Group’s future as China’s fintech giant could be characterized by diminished greatness, with or without Jack Ma,” said Chan. Ma currently holds a controlling stake in the company.If Ant is seen like a traditional lender, even a fast-growing one such as China Merchants Bank Co., its valuation might not stretch beyond 487 billion yuan ($75 billion) to 492 billion yuan, Chan said. In the downside scenario, the market may assess Ant similar to the MSCI China Financials index, which implies a value of 186 billion yuan to 245 billion yuan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Ant Group Has Been Working With China’s Central Bank on Its CBDC Since 2017: Report

    The Alibaba-affiliated company disclosed the information over the weekend at the Digital China Summit in Fuzhou.