U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,204.97
    +21.79 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,906.03
    +85.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,096.59
    +45.56 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.17
    +10.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.30
    +1.44 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.00
    -13.90 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    +0.0640 (+3.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3942
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1390
    +0.5420 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,748.18
    -1,102.94 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.68
    +5.55 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.79
    +30.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
JUST IN:

New weekly jobless claims reach pandemic-era low

Another 553,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, declining over the prior week

ReturnQueen invests its business in the Triangle area of NC

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C. and DURHAM, N.C. and CHAPEL HILL, N.C. and CARY, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, has expanded its services to the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary area of North Carolina. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa, and Austin, the company's sixth ReturnHouse location (logistics facility) grows the company footprint to a total of 4,221 zip codes nationwide.

Shop fearless
Shop fearless

"Tech savvy, young, diverse professionals are exactly who we know are the highest engagers of convenience services."

Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill are known for their research and technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring new folks every day with strong job growth and an elevated quality of life. "When mapping out our growth strategy, this felt like the natural next location, as it hits our core user demographics,'' says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth. "Tech savvy, young, diverse professionals are exactly who we know are the highest engagers of convenience services." This week alone, Apple has announced plans to invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years, including $552 million to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park where it will create at least 3,000 jobs.

About ReturnQueen
ReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office, and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in 4,221 zip codes across NJ, NY, Tenn., Fla., Texas, and NC. Immediate plans to expand to Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, and Chicago within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

ReturnQueen arrives in the Queen City- Charlotte, NC area (PRNewsfoto/ReturnQueen)
ReturnQueen arrives in the Queen City- Charlotte, NC area (PRNewsfoto/ReturnQueen)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/returnqueen-invests-its-business-in-the-triangle-area-of-nc-301280268.html

SOURCE ReturnQueen

Recommended Stories

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • US Stock Index Futures Edge Higher after Apple, Facebook Beat Estimates

    Apple stock rose over 4% at one point in extended trading. Facebook stock price was up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

  • S&P 500 Slips Into Close as Fed Stays the Course on Monetary Policy

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • SEC Punts Long-Awaited Bitcoin ETF Decision to at Least June

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto advocates will have to wait a while longer for the U.S. regulator’s verdict on Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval as applications pile up.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Wednesday that the agency is pushing its decision on whether to “approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove” the structure to June 17. The delay comes a day before the SEC was due to rule on an application from VanEck Associates Corp., one of at least 11 issuers weighing a Bitcoin ETF, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Optimism has been building that after nearly a decade of efforts, the SEC may finally approve a Bitcoin ETF launch this year. Underpinning that conviction is new SEC leadership in Chairman Gary Gensler, who’s seen as more open-minded toward crypto than his predecessor Jay Clayton. However, Wednesday’s filing suggests that the agency is proceeding cautiously.“It sounds like they just want to take a deeper dive into the product before giving a firm decision, which is probably the best course,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “They want to ensure the end customer is not at any unknown risks.”VanEck’s application is one of three filings acknowledged by the SEC, meaning it has a limited amount of time to either approve or reject the proposals.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC“We hope that the commission approves Bitcoin ETFs and recognizes that VanEck submitted the earliest active 19b-4 among all issuers,” said Gabor Gurbacs, director of digital asset strategy at VanEck. “A Bitcoin ETF isn’t controversial anymore.”Bitcoin has skyrocketed 88% so far in 2021, building on last year’s 305% surge. Though hopes are riding high for Bitcoin ETF approval this year, Wednesday’s delay isn’t discouraging for the crypto community, said ProChain Capital’s David Tawil.“They will eventually reach a positive conclusion that will allow for the ETF launch to go forward. It’s just taking a bit longer,” said Tawil, the firm’s president. “To allow the SEC more time go ahead and get comfortable, I think that’s OK. I don’t think anyone should see it as a major threat.”Read More: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTake(Updates with chart and adds comment from David Tawil.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Climb to Record Highs on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to all-time highs after a batch of corporate earnings and economic data showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department. The S&P 500 traded at fresh record. Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. rallied after their earnings results surged past Wall Street’s estimates, helping push the Nasdaq 100 to an all-time high. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was on track toward its biggest weekly increase since early March. While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying the central bank is prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.“The economic recovery is on firm footing,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “As we move into the summer months as we more fully reopen, I think the economy is still spring-loaded into the second half.”With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that had see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end. A separate report on Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as more Americans get vaccinated and return to work.Facebook surged the most in five months after it posted sales that dwarfed estimates on the back of a 10% growth in active users. Apple snapped a two-day losing streak after its quarterly revenue crushed expectations on strong sales of the 5G iPhone 12 line, iPads and Macs. Merck & Co. slipped fell the most since January after posting earnings below expectations as a surge in Covid-19 deterred many patients from seeking routine care.In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 gauge moved closer to a record reached earlier in April. Personal-care shares climbed after Unilever delivered a sales beat and announced a share buyback. Oil giants Total SE and Royal Dutch Shell Plc boosted their sector after reporting better-than-forecast profits.Crude oil extended gains on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis. Copper rose for a fifth day. The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased for a ninth day, nearing a three-year high on a closing basis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 9:47 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2114The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 109.19 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.67%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.85%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $65 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,768 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Salesforce acts on climate, requiring suppliers to set carbon goals

    Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday said its supplier contracts will now require companies that do business with it such as airlines to set carbon-reduction goals and deliver products and services on a carbon-neutral basis, making it the latest U.S. company to take steps to address climate change. Slashing carbon emissions is considered key to stemming global warming. Salesforce, a maker of cloud-based software for sales, marketing and other professionals, says that one of the largest sources of carbon emissions in its supply chain is the data centers that help deliver its cloud-based software; the company estimates they will account for the equivalent of 267,000 metric tons of carbon in its fiscal 2021.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as investors await Big Tech earnings

    Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening after a record-setting session earlier in the day, with investors awaiting more corporate earnings results from major companies.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • This software engineer used cryptocurrency to buy his dream home — but the process wasn’t entirely straightforward

    When Terrance Leonard first started seriously investing in the cryptocurrency space in 2019, his original goal was to achieve financial independence. The long-term plan was to invest enough in crypto that he could cash out of some of those investments, purchase real-estate assets and rent those out to earn additional income. Leonard, who works as a software engineer in Washington, D.C., already owned a row-home.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced and have $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • There’s one looming question about Biden’s proposed tax changes, and investors are waiting for the answer

    Wealthy taxpayers have been bracing for the prospect of more taxes under Biden, but they're missing some key information.

  • Shock and Tears: Behind Vanguard’s Retreat From China Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. staff who dialed into a video call from their desks on the 40th floor of the Shanghai World Financial Center last month were expecting a morale-boosting speech from regional head Scott Conking on how the U.S. fund giant would tackle the Chinese market after years of preparation.Instead, Conking said the $7 trillion money manager was abandoning its push for a mutual fund license. The firm would rely on an advisory venture with Ant Group Co. to maintain a presence in China, Conking said via video from the same Shanghai office, where he was visiting for the first time.The 30-odd employees were in shock. More than 10 staff were let go right after Conking finished speaking, according to people familiar with the matter. One employee burst into tears, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Yet behind the seemingly hasty retreat were years of scrutiny by Vanguard’s top management on whether its low-cost model works in China, the people said. The conclusion, at least for now, appears to be no, and serves as a cautionary tale for other global asset managers eyeing China’s $13 trillion wealth market.A representative for Vanguard declined to comment.While there had been some signs of Vanguard’s shrinking ambitions in Asia last year, the firm was still expected to apply for a fund license in China, seen as crucial for growth in the burgeoning wealth market. Vanguard, like other foreign players, was given the green light to apply last April, removing the need for a local partner.For some former Vanguard executives, the sky was once the limit for China. Former Asia head Charles Lin saw potential to increase assets to about $5 trillion given the pace of wealth accumulation in the world’s second-biggest economy.“We’re in this for a hundred years, not five years,” Jim Norris, then head of Vanguard’s international business, said in a May 2018 interview. “And we feel very confident that over time we’ll be able to get to that scale” to make money.The enthusiasm for China began to wane under Tim Buckley, who took over as chief executive officer in 2018, according to the people. Under Buckley’s direction, the new finance chief started quarterly profit appraisals of each business line and region, marking a pronounced shift from his predecessor Bill McNabb.Despite the massive potential in China, Vanguard didn’t apply for a fund license right away. The company raised more eyebrows in August when it announced plans to close operations in Hong Kong and Tokyo, affecting 70 jobs. At the time, Vanguard said that “current industry dynamics” don’t support its low-cost model, while citing the “considerable opportunity” in China.The U.S. firm pulled back further in October by returning about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China. It also lost a mandate to run $590 million in Taiwan due to weak performance.Cost ConcernsEven as China’s economy began to pull out of the pandemic last year, Vanguard’s concerns about costs, distribution, staffing and regulations were mounting, the people said.It took the firm more than a year to find a strong candidate for a chief compliance officer, a requirement for the license, the people said. The job offer was rescinded about a month before Conking’s announcement, they said.Regulations were also an issue. While China has opened the door for foreign licenses, it’s tightened requirements, particularly for global players. The regulator asked Fidelity Investments and Neuberger Berman in November to pledge liquidity support for the licenses they were seeking. That raised concerns about additional capital costs for Vanguard, the people said. A year after the opening, only BlackRock Inc. has obtained a fund license.According to a November report by China International Capital Corp., foreign-controlled or wholly-owned asset managers may grab as much as 15% of the market from local rivals over the next decade. Yet they need to overcome barriers including a lack of distribution channels, along with the Chinese firms’ first-mover advantages, the report found.Break EvenForeign asset managers need at least 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) in assets to turn a profit, CICC analysts led by Yao Zeyu estimated. Vanguard would need more, given its rock-bottom fees that have driven its growth in North America.Still, Lin’s team estimated its wholly-owned mutual fund business could reach 100 billion yuan in assets within five to seven years, enabling it to break even, the people said. The scenario assumed the firm would sell active and passive funds, bolstered by the joint venture with Jack Ma’s Ant, set up in 2019.Vanguard may have realized that “it won’t help much” even if it launched its own funds in China given the costs and its lack of competitive advantage, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan.Decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market, they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages. Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.Without a license in China, Vanguard will rely on its joint venture with Ant, which has doubled its client base in just two months. Assets under management jumped 60% from the end of last year to 6.9 billion yuan as of Feb. 28, a person familiar has said. That puts the business on track to reach an estimated 10 billion yuan break-even point well ahead of its five-year target, the people said.While Ant’s 1 billion Alipay users hold huge potential, its recent launch of an open advisory platform to other fund managers may dilute resources for the Vanguard venture, BI’s Chan said.”It’s easy to make an application, but committing all the resources to make things work is much more difficult,” he said. “Having a beautiful plan is one thing. Execution is another.”(Updates with break-even estimates of mutual fund business in 17th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Insiders selling shares and four more bad signs for the bull market, according to this strategist

    Are we seeing a new roaring economic cycle that started in March 2020 or “the spectacular apotheosis of a decade plus-long expansion and overvalued bull market”?

  • Visa’s CEO on Crypto: “This Is a Space We Are Leaning Into in a Very, Very Big Way”

    Visa’s earnings call makes it clear just how invested the company is in the crypto space.

  • Watch out for this ‘double whammy’ on required minimum distributions

    If you own one or more traditional IRAs and turned or will turn age 72 this year, you’re now exposed to the dreaded federal income tax IRA required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. The same RMD rules also apply to simplified employee pension (SEP) accounts and SIMPLE-IRAs. As you might suspect, the reason behind the RMD rules is to force folks who would otherwise leave their traditional IRA balances untouched to start taking withdrawals and paying the resulting federal income tax hit.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.