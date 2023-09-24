Returns At Abundance International (Catalist:541) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Abundance International (Catalist:541) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Abundance International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0006 = US$25k ÷ (US$70m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Abundance International has an ROCE of 0.06%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Abundance International

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Abundance International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Abundance International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Abundance International is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.06% on its capital. In addition to that, Abundance International is employing 44% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 40%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Abundance International has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From Abundance International's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Abundance International has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 50% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Abundance International we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.