Returns At Abundante (SGX:570) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Abundante's (SGX:570) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Abundante, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = S$486k ÷ (S$20m - S$1.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Abundante has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 7.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Abundante's past further, check out this free graph covering Abundante's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Abundante Tell Us?

Abundante has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.6%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

One more thing to note, Abundante has decreased current liabilities to 6.5% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Abundante has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Abundante has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

