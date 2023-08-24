The Returns At Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Air New Zealand (NZSE:AIR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air New Zealand is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = NZ$587m ÷ (NZ$9.2b - NZ$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Air New Zealand has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Airlines industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air New Zealand compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Air New Zealand here for free.

What Can We Tell From Air New Zealand's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Air New Zealand's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Air New Zealand doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Air New Zealand has been paying out a decent 48% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Another thing to note, Air New Zealand has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Air New Zealand isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 56% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Air New Zealand, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

