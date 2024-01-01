Returns At Allgäuer Brauhaus (MUN:ALB) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Allgäuer Brauhaus' (MUN:ALB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Allgäuer Brauhaus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €752k ÷ (€35m - €23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Allgäuer Brauhaus has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Allgäuer Brauhaus' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Allgäuer Brauhaus' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Allgäuer Brauhaus' ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.4%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 54% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 66% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Allgäuer Brauhaus' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Allgäuer Brauhaus has. Since the stock has returned a solid 76% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Allgäuer Brauhaus (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

