Returns At Aluflexpack (VTX:AFP) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Aluflexpack (VTX:AFP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Aluflexpack, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = €19m ÷ (€459m - €164m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Aluflexpack has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Packaging industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Aluflexpack's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aluflexpack.

How Are Returns Trending?

Aluflexpack has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 6.5% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Aluflexpack is employing 34% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Aluflexpack's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last three years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Aluflexpack we've found 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

