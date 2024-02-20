The Returns At American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Aren't Growing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Software:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$8.6m ÷ (US$184m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, American Software has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 7.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American Software.

So How Is American Software's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for American Software's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect American Software to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On American Software's ROCE

In a nutshell, American Software has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 7.7% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with American Software (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While American Software may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

