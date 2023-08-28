Returns At Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) Are On The Way Up

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Atlas Pearls' (ASX:ATP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atlas Pearls:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$4.0m ÷ (AU$33m - AU$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Atlas Pearls has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Luxury industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atlas Pearls' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Atlas Pearls, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Atlas Pearls' ROCE Trending?

Atlas Pearls has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 14% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Atlas Pearls has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Our Take On Atlas Pearls' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Atlas Pearls has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 88% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

