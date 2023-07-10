Returns At Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Avis Budget Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$4.1b ÷ (US$27b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Avis Budget Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 14% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Avis Budget Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avis Budget Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avis Budget Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Avis Budget Group are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 41%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Avis Budget Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Avis Budget Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Avis Budget Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 635% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Avis Budget Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

While Avis Budget Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here