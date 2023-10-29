Returns At Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Are On The Way Up

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Aya Gold & Silver's (TSE:AYA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Aya Gold & Silver, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0063 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$245m - US$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Aya Gold & Silver has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 2.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Aya Gold & Silver's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aya Gold & Silver.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Aya Gold & Silver is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.6% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Aya Gold & Silver is utilizing 399% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On Aya Gold & Silver's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Aya Gold & Silver has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 213% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

