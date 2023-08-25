Returns At Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Baltic Classifieds Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = €29m ÷ (€418m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Baltic Classifieds Group has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Baltic Classifieds Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Baltic Classifieds Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Baltic Classifieds Group is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last two years, the ROCE has climbed 91% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Baltic Classifieds Group has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 49% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

