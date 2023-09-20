The Returns At Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Beach Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$547m ÷ (AU$5.9b - AU$444m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Beach Energy has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 16%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Beach Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Beach Energy.

So How Is Beach Energy's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 52% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Beach Energy has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Beach Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Beach Energy has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 12%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

