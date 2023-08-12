The Returns At Bell Food Group (VTX:BELL) Aren't Growing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Bell Food Group (VTX:BELL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bell Food Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = CHF163m ÷ (CHF3.0b - CHF700m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Bell Food Group has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Bell Food Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bell Food Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bell Food Group Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for Bell Food Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Bell Food Group to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Bell Food Group has been paying out a decent 34% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Bell Food Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Bell Food Group (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

