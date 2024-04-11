Returns At Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bina Darulaman Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = RM20m ÷ (RM792m - RM235m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Bina Darulaman Berhad has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 7.7%.

View our latest analysis for Bina Darulaman Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Bina Darulaman Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Bina Darulaman Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Bina Darulaman Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 3.6% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Bina Darulaman Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 11% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Bina Darulaman Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.