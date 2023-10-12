The Returns At Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Bonvests Holdings (SGX:B28) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bonvests Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = S$26m ÷ (S$1.3b - S$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Bonvests Holdings has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 3.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bonvests Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Bonvests Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Bonvests Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Bonvests Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Bonvests Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Bonvests Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 20% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Bonvests Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Bonvests Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

