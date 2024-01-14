Returns At Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Are On The Way Up

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Boot Barn Holdings' (NYSE:BOOT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boot Barn Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$220m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$329m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Boot Barn Holdings has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Boot Barn Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Boot Barn Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 177% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Boot Barn Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 217% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Boot Barn Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

