Returns At Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Cabot's (NYSE:CBT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cabot is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$500m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$738m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Cabot has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Cabot's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 19% and the business has deployed 22% more capital into its operations. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Cabot's ROCE

In the end, Cabot has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 60% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

