Returns At Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Canadian National Railway is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CA$8.1b ÷ (CA$51b - CA$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Canadian National Railway has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canadian National Railway compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Canadian National Railway.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Canadian National Railway Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 34% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Canadian National Railway has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Canadian National Railway's ROCE

In the end, Canadian National Railway has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 52% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Canadian National Railway does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

