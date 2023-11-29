Returns On Capital At 5E Resources (Catalist:NLC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at 5E Resources (Catalist:NLC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on 5E Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM21m ÷ (RM129m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, 5E Resources has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.6% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of 5E Resources, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From 5E Resources' ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 5E Resources doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 30% four years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, 5E Resources is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 15% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with 5E Resources (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

