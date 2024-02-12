Returns On Capital At 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at 5N Plus (TSE:VNP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on 5N Plus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$19m ÷ (US$339m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, 5N Plus has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.3%.

Check out our latest analysis for 5N Plus

roce

In the above chart we have measured 5N Plus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 5N Plus.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 5N Plus doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 7.3%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for 5N Plus have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 33% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about 5N Plus, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.