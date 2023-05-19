Returns On Capital At Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Accenture (NYSE:ACN), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Accenture:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$9.7b ÷ (US$48b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

So, Accenture has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Accenture's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Accenture's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Accenture, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 40%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Accenture's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Accenture. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 98% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

