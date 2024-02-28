Returns On Capital At Adecco Group (VTX:ADEN) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Adecco Group (VTX:ADEN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adecco Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = €687m ÷ (€13b - €4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Adecco Group has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Adecco Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Adecco Group .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adecco Group Tell Us?

In terms of Adecco Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.8% from 17% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Adecco Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Adecco Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Adecco Group does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

