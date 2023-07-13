Returns On Capital At ADM Hamburg (FRA:OEL) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating ADM Hamburg (FRA:OEL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ADM Hamburg:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = €16m ÷ (€257m - €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, ADM Hamburg has an ROCE of 6.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how ADM Hamburg has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From ADM Hamburg's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at ADM Hamburg, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 6.9%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, ADM Hamburg has decreased its current liabilities to 7.8% of total assets. Considering it used to be 64%, that's a huge drop in that ratio and it would explain the decline in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From ADM Hamburg's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that ADM Hamburg is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

