The Returns On Capital At Adrad Holdings (ASX:AHL) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Adrad Holdings (ASX:AHL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Adrad Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = AU$12m ÷ (AU$190m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Adrad Holdings has an ROCE of 7.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adrad Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Adrad Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last two years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.3% from 17% two years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Adrad Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Adrad Holdings' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Adrad Holdings. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 38% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Adrad Holdings that you might find interesting.

