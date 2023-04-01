U.S. markets closed

Returns On Capital At AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH) Paint A Concerning Picture

·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AdTheorent Holding Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0078 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$191m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, AdTheorent Holding Company has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 9.4%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured AdTheorent Holding Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AdTheorent Holding Company.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at AdTheorent Holding Company, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.8% from 15% three years ago. However it looks like AdTheorent Holding Company might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that AdTheorent Holding Company is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 83% over the last year. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing AdTheorent Holding Company we've found 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While AdTheorent Holding Company isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

