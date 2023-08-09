Returns On Capital At AF Global (SGX:L38) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at AF Global (SGX:L38) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AF Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0053 = S$1.5m ÷ (S$314m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AF Global has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AF Global's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is AF Global's ROCE Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 37% in that same period. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 0.5%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

Our Take On AF Global's ROCE

It's a shame to see that AF Global is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 45% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with AF Global (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

