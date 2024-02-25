Returns On Capital At African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for African Media Entertainment:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = R52m ÷ (R339m - R77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, African Media Entertainment has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 11%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how African Media Entertainment has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of African Media Entertainment's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for African Media Entertainment's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 21% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

African Media Entertainment does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

