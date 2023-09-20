The Returns On Capital At ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating ALLETE (NYSE:ALE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ALLETE is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$177m ÷ (US$6.6b - US$380m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, ALLETE has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ALLETE compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We weren't thrilled with the trend because ALLETE's ROCE has reduced by 32% over the last five years, while the business employed 30% more capital. That being said, ALLETE raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with ALLETE's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

The Bottom Line On ALLETE's ROCE

While returns have fallen for ALLETE in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, total returns to shareholders over the last five years have been flat, which could indicate these growth trends potentially aren't accounted for yet by investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

