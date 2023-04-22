Returns On Capital At Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alliance Aviation Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = AU$31m ÷ (AU$713m - AU$129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Alliance Aviation Services has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Airlines industry average of 8.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Alliance Aviation Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alliance Aviation Services here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Alliance Aviation Services Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Alliance Aviation Services doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Alliance Aviation Services' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Alliance Aviation Services. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 106% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Like most companies, Alliance Aviation Services does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Alliance Aviation Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

