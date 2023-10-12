The Returns On Capital At Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amazon.com:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$18b ÷ (US$478b - US$148b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Amazon.com has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Amazon.com compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Amazon.com here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Amazon.com's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Amazon.com in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 49% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

