Returns On Capital At Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ameresco:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$73m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$882m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Ameresco has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Ameresco's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ameresco doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.9% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Ameresco's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Ameresco because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 71% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

Ameresco does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

